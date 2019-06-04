LOS ANGELES — The number of homeless people counted across Los Angeles County jumped 12% over the past year to a total of 58,936, with more young and old people and families on the streets.
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority on Tuesday presented the results of January's annual count to the Board of Supervisors.
The majority of the homeless people were found in the city of Los Angeles, which saw a 16% increase to 36,300.
Officials say the same people have not remained on the streets.
They say they helped 21,631 people move into permanent housing over the year — a pace that could rapidly end homelessness. But economic pressures have pushed thousands more people into the streets.
