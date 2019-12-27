PLAN 430-204

Total sq. feet: 2,553

Bed/Bath: 3/ 2.5

Stories: 1

Garage bays: 2

Foundation: Crawl space, slab, full, walkout

Home plan: Upscale country living

With its versatile bonus room and a home office, this home accommodates changing needs over time. The open layout of the great room, dining area and island kitchen make it easy for parents to keep an eye on kids, or for hosts to mingle with guests. Owners will appreciate the master suite, smart mudroom and walk-in pantry. Farmhouse details and a large front porch add curb appeal to this country design.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.