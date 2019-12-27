Home plan: Upscale country living

PLAN 430-204
Total sq. feet: 2,553
Bed/Bath: 3/ 2.5
Stories: 1
Garage bays: 2
Foundation: Crawl space, slab, full, walkout
With its versatile bonus room and a home office, this home accommodates changing needs over time. The open layout of the great room, dining area and island kitchen make it easy for parents to keep an eye on kids, or for hosts to mingle with guests. Owners will appreciate the master suite, smart mudroom and walk-in pantry. Farmhouse details and a large front porch add curb appeal to this country design.
For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.
