PLAN 430-209

Total sq. feet: 1,416

Bed/Bath: 3/ 2

Stories: 1

Garage bays: 2

Foundation: Crawl space, slab, full or walkout

A home plan with classic curb appeal.

A welcoming front porch and board-and-batten siding make this home feel classic and stylish. Inside, the farmhouse design delivers timeless curb appeal and an easygoing layout. The master suite sits on one side of the home and includes a private bathroom with two sinks and a large shower, as well as a walk-in closet. On the other side, two additional bedrooms share the hall bath. Opening to the spacious great room, the kitchen sports a large island and eating bar. Other features include a pantry and lockers and a desk just off the two-car garage.

