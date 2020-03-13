PLAN 929-1093
Total sq. feet: 1,839
Bed/Bath: 3/ 2
Stories: 1
Garage bays: 2
Foundation: Crawl space
Highlights of this attractive modern farmhouse include skylights in the great room, a big island in the kitchen, and walk-in closets for all three bedrooms. A bonus room upstairs lets you expand later and can have its own bathroom. Don’t miss the cozy fireplace in the great room and the welcoming front porch. Indoor-outdoor living is made easy with a great room that flows to the rear porch.
For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.
