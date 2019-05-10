PLAN 120-260

Total finished sq. ft: 2,458

Bed/bathrooms: 3 /3

Stories: 2

Bonus space: 340 sq. ft.

Garage bays: 2

Foundation: Walkout basement, crawl space, slab

A large front porch and metal roof add Southern style to this plan. A spacious open layout between the family room and kitchen make this home feel clean and contemporary. The well-equipped kitchen provides plenty of counter space and features a big walk-in pantry, while a dining room off to the side is for formal meals. A secluded main-level master suite is tucked away to the rear of the floor plan. Upstairs are two additional bedrooms and a game room that could be used as a home office. Another bedroom can be added inside the bonus space above the garage. There are abundant outdoor living areas on the verandas or balcony.

For information or to buy plans, contact ePlans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.










