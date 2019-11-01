PLAN 895-101

Total finished sq. ft.: 2,235

Bed/bathrooms: 3 /3

Stories: 1

Garage bays: 2

Foundation: Basement, crawl space, slab

This contemporary home includes sleek lines and large windows for natural light. Enclosed by three walls, the courtyard allows homeowners to relax outside. Accordion glass doors create a smooth transition from the dining area to the outdoor space for easy entertaining. Inside, the modern layout includes a large kitchen that opens to the living room for a seamless flow. Two bedrooms are on one end of the main floor, while the master suite is on the other. The master suite also steps out to the courtyard.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.