PLAN 124-1105

Total finished sq. ft.: 2,779

Bed/bathrooms: 3/3

Stories: 1

Garage bays: 3

Foundation: Basement, crawl space, slab

Owners' suite occupies most of the left wing.

Perfect for a rural or urban setting, this ranch-style design is at home wherever you are looking to build. The foyer and great rooms feature 13-foot-tall ceilings. Designed to allow enjoyment of the outdoors year round, the large covered patio off the great room is equipped with a fireplace and retractable screens. The owners’ suite occupies the left side of the home and features a large walk-in closet and spalike bathroom with a dual vanity, walk-in shower and separate soaking tub. Secondary bedrooms and a pocket office fill the right side of the home.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at www.eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.