PLAN 455-222

Total finished sq. ft.: 1,906

Bed/bathrooms: 3 /3 • Stories: 1 Garage bays: 3 • Foundation: Walkout basement, crawl space, slab

Floor plan

White board-and-batten siding, a charming porch and dormer windows give this farmhouse design curb appeal. The relaxed, open layout is clean and modern. The island kitchen, which includes a walk-in pantry, flows into the great room, making it easy to socialize with family and friends while preparing dinner. All the bedrooms are on the right side of the floor plan for privacy. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet and dual sinks. A spacious laundry room keeps chaos at bay. A covered front porch and covered rear patio provide outdoor living spaces.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.