PLAN 935-18

Total sq. feet: 3,536

Bed/bath: 4 /4

Stories: 1

Garage bays: 3

Foundation: Slab

Home plan: Modern, with a twist

There’s no shortage of curb appeal for this contemporary-style house plan, with stone accents, modern horizontal lines and a low-pitched roof. Inside, the layout makes it easy to get around, and the openness between the kitchen and great room creates an airy vibe. The private master suite has access to the screened porch at the back of the home, and a flex room near the foyer can be used as a dining space or home office. There’s also a handy mudroom just off the three-car garage.

