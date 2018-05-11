PLAN HOTW180016

Total finished sq. ft.: 2,528

Bed/bathrooms: 4/4 Stories: 2

Bonus space: 430 sq. ft. Garage bays: 3

Foundation: Unfinished basement, crawl space

This cool modern farmhouse features many details to make everyday life easier. A number of barn doors open from the great room to the study — which is a handy home office — and on both sides of the generous pantry. A large island in the kitchen includes room for seating on two sides for friends and family to talk with each other. Unwind in the main-floor master suite, complete with a huge walk-in closet, two sinks and access to the back porch. Three more bedrooms upstairs share two baths and access to the bonus room, along with another laundry closet. Covered porches offer outdoor living in both the front and rear of the home.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-866-228-0193.









