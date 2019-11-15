This new design shows off open living spaces and a luxurious master suite. Unique details include see-through fireplaces in both the living room and the master suite, a private owner’s courtyard and a bar. A mudroom keeps things clean and organized during busy transitions. Upstairs, there’s an additional bedroom, bathroom and a guest suite.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.

Plan 935-17

Total finished sq. feet: 4,261

Bed/bathrooms: 3/ 3.5

Stories: 2

Home plan: Modern design, rustic details.

Garage bays: 0

Foundation: Slab