Plan 1067-5

Total sq. ft.: 2,510

Bed/Baths: 4 /3

Stories: 2

Garage bays: 3

Foundation: Crawlspace, slab or full

The porch steals the show in this new design, wrapping around the front and side of the home, and even including a screened portion for extra protection when the sun (or bugs) are out. A large kitchen flows seamlessly into the dining area and great room, which includes a cozy fireplace. The main-level master includes two closets, and upstairs there are two additional bedrooms and a bathroom.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.









