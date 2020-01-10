Plan 117-884

Total sq. feet: 2,138

Bed/bath: 2/ 3

Stories: 3

Garage bays: 2

Foundation: Slab

Large windows, clean lines and plenty of outdoor spaces make this floor plan feel fresh and modern. But the real story is the luxurious master suite, which takes over the entire second level with a deluxe bathroom, a huge walk-in closet and access to a quiet sitting area. The kitchen features plenty of counter space, and the main living areas flow into one another. An office could be used as a work space or study, and the lower level sports a two-car garage and a shop space (with a bathroom) for extra storage. Outdoor spaces connect the interior with the exterior when the weather allows.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.

















