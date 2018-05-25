PLAN HOTW180015
Total finished sq. ft.: 3,797
Bed/bathrooms: 4/ 4
Stories: 2
Bonus space: 665 sq. ft.
Garage bays: 3
Foundation: Unfinished daylight basement
This spacious yet cozy Craftsman bungalow boasts an eye-catching exterior that includes a distinctive side entrance and stone accents. The abundant windows deliver outdoor views and bathe interior rooms in natural light. An angled front porch welcomes visitors. The open kitchen and dining area features a handy walk-in pantry filled with convenient storage. A sunroom is adjacent to a private study. The main-floor private master suite features a large bathroom and closet. The second floor holds three bedrooms, which share two bathrooms. Both the unfinished daylight basement and the bonus area over the garage provide plenty of potential for expansion.
For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-866-228-0193.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.