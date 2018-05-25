PLAN HOTW180015

Total finished sq. ft.: 3,797

Bed/bathrooms: 4/ 4

Stories: 2

Bonus space: 665 sq. ft.

Garage bays: 3

First-floor plan

Foundation: Unfinished daylight basement

This spacious yet cozy Craftsman bungalow boasts an eye-catching exterior that includes a distinctive side entrance and stone accents. The abundant windows deliver outdoor views and bathe interior rooms in natural light. An angled front porch welcomes visitors. The open kitchen and dining area features a handy walk-in pantry filled with convenient storage. A sunroom is adjacent to a private study. The main-floor private master suite features a large bathroom and closet. The second floor holds three bedrooms, which share two bathrooms. Both the unfinished daylight basement and the bonus area over the garage provide plenty of potential for expansion.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-866-228-0193.