PLAN 23-2687

Total sq. feet: 3,532

Bonus area: 598 sq. feet

Bed/Bath: 4/ 3.5

Stories: 2

Garage bays: 2

Home plan: Classic meets modern

Foundation: Crawl space, slab or full

Here’s a spacious home with plenty of versatile bonus space — like the reading nook on the second level and nearly 600 square feet above the garage. The large island kitchen makes meal prep easy, while the living-room fireplace provides a cozy place to hang out. The mudroom just off the two-car garage can help keep things organized. There are plenty of outdoor connections that make for ideal entertaining, and a screened porch will provide a bug-free zone. The design stands out with its front porch, barn lighting and board-and-batten siding.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.









