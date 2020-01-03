PLAN 120-262

Total sq. feet: 1,486

Bed/Bath: 3/ 2

Stories: 1

Garage bays: 2

Foundation: Slab, crawl space, basement, walkout

An open layout between the main living areas and features like a fireplace in the family room make this stylish design live large at under 1,500 square feet. The open gathering areas feature French doors to the back lanai, complete with a fireplace. The master suite and one of the secondary bedrooms also open to the lanai. Other features include a well-organized utility area on the way in from the garage and versatile bonus spaces upstairs.

Outside, a front porch adds a little country appeal to the modern farmhouse design.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.









