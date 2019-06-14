PLAN 406-9654

Total finished sq. ft.: 2,298

Bed/bathrooms: 4/3

Stories: 1

Garage bays: 2

Foundation: Crawl space, slab

Home plan: Charming cottage has plenty of curb appeal.

This charming cottage offers old-fashioned curb appeal and a very modern, open layout inside. The island kitchen flows into the living room, so it’s easy to hang out with family and friends while preparing dinner. All the bedrooms are to the right side of the floor plan, away from the main living areas, for privacy. The master bedroom has a tray ceiling and includes two large closets. A spacious laundry room helps keep clutter at bay, while a rear patio offers relaxing outdoor space. With all the living spaces on one level, this home design will work well into the future.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.