PLAN 1066-50

Total finished sq. ft.: 3,150

Bed/bathrooms: 4/4

Stories: 2

Garage bays: 1

Foundation: Crawl space, slab

Home plan: A breezy and modern design.

This home’s exterior feels sleek and contemporary thanks to clean lines, plenty of windows and a mix of organic materials. The open floor plan encourages indoor-outdoor living with easy access to a covered patio just off the great room. A fireplace lends a cozy touch to this contemporary design. The large island kitchen features a breakfast nook, can accommodate big crowds, and opens directly to the great room and dining room for a seamless flow. A bedroom on the main level could be used as a guest suite or home office. Upstairs houses three additional bedrooms, a bath, master suite and laundry room.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.









