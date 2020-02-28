PLAN 23-2691

Total sq. feet: 3,164

Bed/Bath: 4/ 3.5

Stories: 2

Garage bays: 2

Foundation: Crawl space, full

Modern, warm and welcoming, this farmhouse design feels fresh and contemporary. Mixed exterior siding, clean lines, plenty of windows and a front porch deliver stylish curb appeal, while an open floor plan creates a spacious interior. The extra-large mudroom/laundry room off the two-car garage keeps things clean and organized. Tucked away on the first floor, the master suite has dual sinks, a soaking tub, modern shower and a walk-in closet. Check out the handy office/den on the main level. Upstairs, there are three additional bedrooms, two baths and a library/den.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.