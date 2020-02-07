PLAN 928-326

Total sq. feet: 2,491

Bed/Bath: 3 /2

Stories: 2

Garage bays: 2

Foundation: Slab

Go bold with this modern design that’s full of style and smart amenities. A very open layout makes this house plan feel contemporary and relaxed, while the kitchen, including an oversize island, provides plenty of space for entertaining. An extra-large butler pantry makes storing groceries simple. In the master suite, you’ll find a spacious walk-in closet and more. An outdoor terrace boasts a fireplace for year-round enjoyment. Upstairs, a loft can be used in myriad ways. On the outside, clean lines and large windows deliver sleek curb appeal to the modern design.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.









