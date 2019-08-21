More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink
What wine goes best with cheese curds? Food and drink pairings for the Minnesota State Fair
When it comes to food and drink at the State Fair, it's a great Minnesota pair-together.
National
Pentagon cancels billion-dollar missile defense project
The Pentagon is pulling the plug on a billion-dollar, technically troubled project to build a better weapon to destroy incoming missiles. The move is aimed in part at considering new approaches to missile defense at a time of rapid technological change.
National
Feds arrest former state police union leader and lobbyist
The former president of the Massachusetts State Police labor union and the union's former lobbyist were arrested Wednesday and charged with misusing union funds for their own personal gain.
Variety
White Bear Lake family traded their home for a life traveling to state fairs across the country
A White Bear Lake family traded their house for an RV, traveling the country from state fair to state fair.
National
The Latest: Supreme Court asked to stop Texas execution
The Latest on the execution of a Texas inmate convicted in the 1998 killing of a suburban Houston community college student (all times local):