Shorewood

Built in 1988, this four-bedroom, four-bath house has 3,872 square feet and features a two-story foyer, vaulted ceilings, built-in bookcases, eat-in kitchen, three-season porch, full finished walkout basement, deck and three-car attached garage. Listed by Dwight Erickson, EXP Realty, 612-270-8614.

Minneapolis

Built in 1958, this three-bedroom, three-bath house located in the Bryn Mawr neighborhood has 1,810 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, formal dining room, hardwood floors, balcony, full walkout basement and deck. Listed by Chris Ames, Re/Max Results, 651-552-2301.

Afton

Built in 1988, three-bedroom, this three-bath house has 2,516 square feet and features a bedroom on each level, fireplace, hardwood floors, full finished walkout basement with a second kitchen, four-season porch, deck, patio, greenhouse, gazebo and two-car detached garage on a 10-acre lot. Listed by Cheryl Schopf, Re/Max Results, 651-324-8910.

Note: Listings active as of Jan. 15.

Photos provided by Dwight Erickson/ Chris Ames/ Nine Nelson, In View Fotos