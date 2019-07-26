Orono
Built in 1964, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom house has 2,783 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main and lower levels, vaulted and beamed ceilings, fireplace, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, walk-out basement, deck and patio on a one-acre lot. Listed by Joseph Houghton, Re/Max Results, 763-300-2702.
Minneapolis
Built in 1930, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom house in the Tangletown neighborhood has 2,988 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, sunroom, full basement, deck, upper-level patio and two-car detached garage. Listed by Eric Eickhof, Fulton Realty, 612-760-1979.
Bayport
Built in 2007, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom house has 3,000 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, fireplace, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, full basement, screened porches, patio and deck. Listed by Jacqueline Day, Edina Realty, 763-522-9000.
Note: Listings active as of July 24.
Photos provided by Joseph Houghton/Eric Eickhof/Jacqueline Day