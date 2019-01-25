Centerville
Built in 2018, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom house has 3,071 square feet and features two bedrooms on each level, two fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless-steel kitchen farm sink, cooktop and wall oven, finished walk-out basement and porch. Listed by Matt Beulke, Twin Cities Real Estate, 612-775-6064.
Edina
Built in 1954, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom house has 2,452 square feet and features two bedrooms on each level, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, full finished basement and two-car attached garage. Listed by Jeremy Hollingsworth, Twin City Real Estate, 952-210-4881.
St. Paul
Built in 1951, this three-bedroom, four-bathroom house in the Highland neighborhood has 2,674 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, sunroom, full partially finished basement, deck, patio and fenced yard. Listed by Ross Gregerson, Pinpoint Real Estate, 651-249-3668.
Note: Listings active as of Jan. 23.
