Savage
This five-bedroom, four-bathroom to-be-built house has 3,401 square feet and will feature four bedrooms on one level, loft, fireplace, stainless-steel kitchen appliances and granite countertops, unfinished walkout basement and three-car attached garage. Listed by Ryan Fleck, Capstone Realty, 763-843-2626.
Minneapolis
Built in 1921, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom house in the Lynnhurst neighborhood has 2,044 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, a fireplace, hardwood floors, formal dining room, partially finished basement, patio, fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by Joe Stradcutter, Redfin Corp., 651-964-3872.
Inver Grove Heights
Built in 2000, this four-bedroom, four-bathroom house has 3,557 square feet and features four bedrooms on one level, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, full finished walkout basement, deck and patio. Listed by Beth Reilly, Keller Williams Realty Integrity Edina, 952-210-8931.
Note: Listings active as of Sept. 25. Photos provided by Ryan Fleck/Spacecrafting/Beth Reilly