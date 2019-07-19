Big Lake

Built in 2000, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom house has 2,021 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main and upper levels, vaulted ceilings, balcony, fireplace, hardwood floors, sunroom, porch, full partially finished walkout basement and three-car, heated attached garage. Listed by Travis Senenfelder, Coldwell Banker Burnet, 651-216-9466.

St .Paul: This five-bedroom, three-bath house is in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood .

St. Paul

Built in 1922, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom house in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood has 2,454 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, two fireplaces, formal dining room, hardwood floors, granite kitchen cabinets and stainless-steel appliances, porch, patio, full finished basement and two-car detached garage with upper-level loft. Listed by Jamie Eischens, Edina Realty, 612-310-6789.

Lakeville: This four-bedroom, three-bath house has 3,985 square feet and features four bedrooms on one level.

Lakeville

Built in 2007, this four-bedroom, three-bath house has 3,985 square feet and features four bedrooms on one level, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, formal dining room, hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops and double oven, full finished basement, deck, screened porch and in-ground sprinkler system. Listed by Dave Oswald, Coldwell Banker Burnet, 612-801-2224.

Note: Listings active as of July 17.