Minneapolis

Built in 1907, this three-bedroom, one-bath house located in the Folwell neighborhood has 1,380 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, formal dining room, hardwood floors, sunroom, full unfinished basement, porch, fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by Nicole Stone, Re/Max Results, 651-274-0025.

St. Paul

Built in 1900, this two-bedroom, one-bath house located in the West Side neighborhood has 1,172 square feet and features a large upper-level bedroom, high ceilings, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, unfinished basement, porch and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Michael Provence, Keller Williams Integrity Real Estate, 651-983-6292.

Bayport

Bayport

Built in 1920, this one-bedroom, one-bath house has 648 square feet and features a fireplace, dining room, built-in hutch, two three-season porches, full basement and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Jay Fletch, Edina Realty, 651-502-2972.

Note: Listings active as of Dec. 18.

Photos provided by Elizabeth M., Archi-Pix/ Michael Provence/ Virtuance Photography