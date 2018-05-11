Minnetrista
Built in 2004, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom house has 2,447 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, fireplace, cherry hardwood floors, formal dining room, center island kitchen with granite countertops, sunroom and full basement. Listed by Becky Turner, Keller Williams Classic Realty Northwest, 612-685-4990.
Edina
Built in 1963, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom house has 2,276 square feet and features vaulted ceilings, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, full finished basement, two decks and shed behind the garage. Listed by Gina Larson, Edina Realty, 612-590-0695.
Hastings
Built in 1990, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom house has 3,464 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, vaulted ceilings, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, formal dining room, finished walkout basement, deck, perennial gardens, pond with fountain and fire pit. Listed by Angela Sadat, Keller Williams Premier Realty, 651-246-2739.
Note: Listings active as of May 10.
Photos provided by Jeremy Jordan Photography/Donna Mae Photography/Jill Aletto
