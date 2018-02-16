Edina
Built in 1950, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house has 2,031 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, full finished basement and patio. Listed by Mark Parrish, Lakes Sotheby’s International Realty, 612-385-5920.
St. Paul
Built in 1889, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom house in the Summit-University neighborhood has 3,956 square feet and features four bedrooms on one level, hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops and stainless-steel appliances, full unfinished basement, deck, porch and two-car detached garage. Listed by John Tschida, Bridge Realty, 651-246-6692.
Eagan
Built in 1992, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom house has 2,950 square feet and features four bedrooms on one level, fireplace, hardwood floors, full partially finished basement, three-season porch, deck and patio. Listed by Michael Clements, Edina Realty, 612-221-3172.
Note: Listings active as of Feb. 15
Photos provided by Spacecrafting/John Tschida/Michael Clements
