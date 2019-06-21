Burnsville

-

Built in 1981, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom house has 2,808 square feet and features vaulted ceilings, two fireplaces, formal dining room, screened porch, full finished walkout basement, two decks and patio. Listed by Lenny Frolov, Resource Realty Group, 612-242-5073.

St. Paul

-

Built in 1946, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in the Highland Park area has 1,342 square feet and features two bedrooms on one level, fireplace, formal dining room, built-ins, hardwood floors, full basement, porch and one-car detached garage. Listed by David Noyes Jr., Coldwell Banker Burnet, 651-233-0748.

Wyoming, Minn.

-

Built in 2015, this four-bedroom, four-bathroom house has 3,586 square feet and features four bedrooms and a laundry on the upper level, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, full finished walkout basement and fenced yard. Listed by Ken Hatfield, Re/Max Results, 612-387-4284.

Note: Listings active as of June 19.

Photos provided by Lenny Frolov/David Noyes Jr./Visual Agent