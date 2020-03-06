.

Minnetonka

Built in 1965, this four-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,006 square feet and features four bedrooms on the main level, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, full finished basement, deck, porch and a two-car tuck-under garage. Listed by Tyler Thomas, Coldwell Banker Burnet South Metro Regional, 952-454-6563.

.

St. Paul

Built in 1919, this four-bedroom two-bath house located in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood has 1,340 square feet and features four bedrooms on one level, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, three-season porch, full basement, deck and two-car detached garage. Listed by Lynn Ault, eXp Realty, 651-470-0190.

.

Apple Valley

Built in 1999, this four-bedroom, four-bath house has 2,647 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, upper-level laundry, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, hardwood floors, newer Andersen windows, full basement, deck and two-car attached garage with vaulted storage space above. Listed by Morgan Clawson, Edina Realty, 612-810-5793.

Note: Listings active as of Feb. 26.