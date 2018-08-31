Chaska

Built in 2002, this four-bedroom, four-bathroom house has 2,586 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, full finished basement and patio. Listed by Kerby Skurat, Re/Max Results, 763-310-1888.

Minneapolis

Built in 1910, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom house in the East Harriet neighborhood has 1,990 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, a large upper-level space, skylights, fireplace, sunroom, hardwood floors, built-ins, porch, full finished basement and two-car detached garage. Listed by Jay Anderson, Coldwell Banker Burnet, 612-819-7555.

New Brighton

Built in 1964, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom house has 2,776 square feet and features four bedrooms on one level, three fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, four-season porch, patio, full finished basement and fenced backyard. Listed by Kalsang Kyoh, Integrity Realty, 763-898-2300.

Note: Listings active as of Aug. 29

Photos provided by Kerby Skurat/Jay Anderson/Kalsang Kyoh