Big Lake Township

Built in 1995, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom house has 1,908 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, fireplace, hardwood floors, formal dining room, updated kitchen, four-season porch, full unfinished basement, deck and patio. Listed by Jon Jondahl, Re/Max Results, 763-286-7573.

Minneapolis

Built in 1906, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in the East Harriet neighborhood has 1,383 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, formal dining room, hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops, partial basement, porch, deck, and one-car detached garage. Listed by Stacie Hunt Vickerman, Maple Lane Realty, 612-685-0282.

Falcon Heights

Built in 1941, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house has 2,060 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, fireplace, hardwood floors, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, sunroom, full partially finished basement and two-car detached garage. Listed by Mary and Jim Sommerfeld, Edina Realty, 612-280-7695.

Note: Listings active as of May 15.

