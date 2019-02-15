Brooklyn Park

Built in 2005, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom house has 2,445 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, eat-in kitchen, full walk-out basement, deck, patio and inground sprinkler system. Listed by Phil Droogsma, Edina Realty, 612-741-0645.

Minneapolis

Built in 1926, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in the Northrop neighborhood has 1,448 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, fireplace, formal dining room, hardwood floors, full unfinished basement, porch, deck, fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by Bryan McWhite, JP Willman Realty Twin Cities, 763-647-9811.

Hugo

Built in 2012, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom house has 2,346 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, finished basement, deck patio and shared housing association pool and amenities. Listed by Leslie Larson, Coldwell Banker Burnet, 651-324-5221.

Note: Listings active as of Feb. 13.