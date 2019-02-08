Hopkins

Built in 1965, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom house has 2,938 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, loft space, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with built-in table and seating area, full finished basement and two-car detached garage. Listed by Mike Wasem, Edina Realty, 612-386-4988.

St. Paul

Built in 1929, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom house in the Summit Hill neighborhood has 1,476 square feet and features two bedrooms on one level, hardwood floors, new kitchen countertops and sink, full finished basement, fenced yard and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Jake Eider, Re/Max Results, 952-393-5253.

Mahtomedi

Built in 1953, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house has 1,800 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, fireplace, hardwood floors, updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, full finished basement and two-car detached garage. Listed by Gina Duggan, Keller Williams Premier Realty, 612-201-1809.

St. Paul Built in 1929, this two-bedroom, two-bath house located in the Summit HIll neighborhood has 1,476 square feet and features two berooms on one level, hardwood floors, new kitchen countertops and sink, full finished basement, fenced yard and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Jake Eider, Re/Max Results, 952-393-5253.

Note: Listings active as of Feb. 6.