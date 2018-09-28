Coon Rapids

Built in 1980, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom house has 1,950 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, eat-in kitchen, full finished walkout basement, four-season porch, patio and deck. Listed by Hoa Le, Direct Access Realty, 612-702-9199.

Minneapolis

Built in 1963, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom house in the Waite Park neighborhood has 1,728 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, formal dining room, sauna, full unfinished basement, fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by Jim Dropps, Northeast Real Estate Group, 763-464-4371.

West St. Paul

Built in 1890, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house has 1,753 square feet, three bedrooms on one level, second-floor laundry, custom built-ins, formal dining room, hardwood floors, full basement, patio, porch, deck and two-car detached garage. Listed by Lindsay Bjerke, Norton Realty, 651-795-1819.

Minneapolis Built in 1963, this four-bedroom, two-bath house located in the Waite Park neighborhood as 1,728 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, formal dining room, sauna, full unfinished basement, fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by Jim Dropps, Northeast Real Estate Group, 763-464-4371.

Note: Listings active as of Sept. 26

Photos provided by Hoa Le/Virtuance/Spacecrafting