Richfield

Built in 1946, this two-bedroom, one-bath house has 1,109 square feet and features one bedroom on each level, fireplace, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bath, partially finished basement, patio, shed and fenced yard. Listed by Tyler Buchanan, Redfin Corp., 612-260-5583.

St. Paul

Built in 1920, this three-bedroom, three-bath house located in the Merriam Park-Lexington-Hamline neighborhood has 1,664 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, loft, formal dining room, hardwood floors, partially finished basement, porch and one-car detached garage. Listed by Kris Lindahl, Kris Lindahl Real Estate, 763-401-7653.

Circle Pines

Built in 1951, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,329 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, full basement, patio, porch and storage shed. Listed by Clint Kuipers, Re/Max Advantage Plus, 651-485-1534.

Note: Listings active as of July 3.

Photos provided by Tyler Buchanan/Kris Lindahl/Clint Kuipers