Fridley

Built in 1962, this three-bedroom, one-bathroom house has 1,308 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, two fireplaces, formal dining room, built-in china cabinet, eat-in kitchen, full unfinished basement, porch and fenced yard. Listed by Mark Callender, Re/Max Results, 612-961-9448.

Minneapolis

Built in 1956, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom house in the Bottineau neighborhood has 1,444 square feet and features two bedrooms on one level, two fireplaces, eat-in kitchen, full basement, deck and two-car detached garage. Listed by Samuel Scott, National Realty Guild, 651-263-1368.

Stillwater

Built in 1882, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom house has 2,820 square feet and features two fireplaces, hardwood floors, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, full basement, deck and balcony. Listed by Ken Hatfield, Re/Max Results, 612-387-4284.

Note: Listings active as of May 8.

Photos provided by Mark Callender/Samuel Scott/Ken Hatfield