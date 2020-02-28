Robbinsdale

Built in 1950, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,806 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, fireplace, eat-in kitchen, full partially finished basement, deck and a one-car tuck-under garage. Listed by Emma Page, Keller Williams Classic Realty Northwest, 651-357-8894.

.

Minneapolis

Built in 1925, this three-bedroom, two-bath house located in the Near North neighborhood has 1,343 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, fireplace, formal dining room, hardwood floors, updated kitchen unfinished basement and two-car detached garage. Listed by Stephanie Gruver, Re/Max Results, 612-581-5842.

.

Northfield

Built in 1948, this three-bedroom, three-bath house has 1,228 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, full unfinished basement, deck, patio and one-car tuck-under garage. Listed by Tony VanDeSteeg, Top Notch Properties & Realty Services, 651-336-7257.

Note: Listings active as of Feb. 26.

Photos provided by Emma Page/Stephanie Gruver/Tony VanDeSteeg