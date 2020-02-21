.

St. Paul

Built in 1904, this four-bedroom, two-bath house in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood has 1,400 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, porch and one-car detached garage. Listed by Scot Pekarek, Verde Real Estate Group, 612-600-8888.

.

Blaine

Built in 1928, this two-bedroom, one-bath house has 1,234 square feet and features a bedroom and den on the upper level, remodeled eat-in kitchen, newer furnace and air conditioner, deck and two-car detached garage. Listed by Debbie Rudnitski, Re/Max Advantage Plus, 612-750-0897.

.

Columbus

Built in 1932, this three-bedroom, one-bath house has 889 square feet and is being sold “as is” on a wooded 14.3-acre lot with a buildable area in the back of the property. Listed by Todd Kohs, Re/Max Synergy, 651-982-1245.

Note: Listings active as of Feb. 19.