Anoka
Built in 1900, this three-bedroom, one-bathroom house has 2,116 square feet and features a fireplace, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, new flooring, siding, windows and doors, partial basement, porch and two-car detached garage. Listed by Jeremy Chubb, Leading Edge Realty, 612-599-2953.
Minneapolis
Built in 1919, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom house in the Cleveland neighborhood has 1,237 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, remodeled bathroom, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, full unfinished basement, deck, fenced yard and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Mike Smith, Anderson Realty, 612-324-6211.
St. Paul
Built in 1884, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom house in the Hamline-University neighborhood has 1,538 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, formal dining room, full basement, porch, fenced yard and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Sophia Thu Pham, Re/Max Results, 612-770-0561.
Note: Listings active as of Feb. 21
Photos provided by Jeremy Chubb/Mike Smith/Sophia Thu Pham
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.