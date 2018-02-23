Anoka

Built in 1900, this three-bedroom, one-bathroom house has 2,116 square feet and features a fireplace, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, new flooring, siding, windows and doors, partial basement, porch and two-car detached garage. Listed by Jeremy Chubb, Leading Edge Realty, 612-599-2953.

Minneapolis

Built in 1919, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom house in the Cleveland neighborhood has 1,237 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, remodeled bathroom, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, full unfinished basement, deck, fenced yard and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Mike Smith, Anderson Realty, 612-324-6211.

St. Paul

Built in 1884, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom house in the Hamline-University neighborhood has 1,538 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, formal dining room, full basement, porch, fenced yard and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Sophia Thu Pham, Re/Max Results, 612-770-0561.

Note: Listings active as of Feb. 21

Photos provided by Jeremy Chubb/Mike Smith/Sophia Thu Pham