Mounds View

Built in 1952, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house has 1,407 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, hardwood floors, full partially finished basement and open space with attached deck above the one-car tuck-under garage. Listed by Ed Dropps, Greater Midwest Realty, 763-238-0696.

Minneapolis Built in 1922, this three-bedroom, two-bath house located in the Webber-Camden neighborhood has 2,012 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, fireplace, formal dining room, hardwood floors, finished basement, porch and two-car detached garage. Listed by Sheree Steele, Keller Williams Classic Realty Northwest, 763-438-1340.

Minneapolis

Circle Pines Built in 1948, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 978 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, hardwood floors, built-ins, eat-in kitchen, patio and two-car detached garage . Listed by Terry Maxon, Keller Williams Classic Realty Northwest, 612-963-9314.

Circle Pines

Note: Listings active as of June 26.

Photos provided by Ed Dropps/Sheree Steele/Terry Maxon