Champlin

Built in 1975, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom house has 1,680 square feet and features a fireplace, vaulted beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, full partially finished basement and two-car detached garage. Listed by David Foy, Keller Williams Classic Realty Northwest, 612-990-6000.

Minneapolis

Built in 1900, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom house in the Sheridan neighborhood has 863 square feet and features a fireplace, partial basement and one-car detached garage. Listed by Tim Mershon, Northwest Realty, 612-379-3377.

Farmington

Built in 1970, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house has 1,542 square feet and features an eat-in kitchen, full basement, deck, patio, two-car detached garage and two outbuildings. Listed by Jerry Wicklund, Re/Max Advantage Plus, 612-384-4584.

Minneapolis Built in 1900, this one-bedroom, one-bath house located in the Sheridan neighborhood has 863 square feet and features a fireplace, partial basement and one-car detached garage. Listed by Tim Mershon, Northwest Realty, 612-379-3377.

Note: Listings active as of Jan. 30.