Brooklyn Center

Minneapolis

Built in 1905, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom house in the McKinley neighborhood has 2,112 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, baseboard heat, stainless-steel kitchen appliances and full basement. Listed by Federico Amaya-Diaz, Re/Max Results Plus, 763-862-8767.

Hudson, Wis.

Built in 1940, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom house has 1,000 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, new flooring, deck, porch, fenced yard and one-car detached garage. Listed by Brian Beaubien, 651-503-7730, and Jay Fletch, 651-502-2972, Edina Realty.

Note: Listings active as of May 29.

Photos provided by Gabriel Harstad-Puga/Federico Amaya-Diaz/Virtuance