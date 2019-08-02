Bloomington

Built in 1948, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom house has 712 square feet and features two bedrooms on one level, open kitchen to dining and living room, slab basement, fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by Shawn Johnson, Re/Max Advantage Plus, 1-970-231-2796.

St. Paul

Built in 1922, this three-bedroom, one-bathroom house in the Battle Creek-Highwood neighborhood has 986 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, central air conditioning, porch, partially finished basement, deck and two-car detached garage. Listed by Garth Dahl, Keller Williams Premier Realty Suburban, 651-739-4663.

Hastings

Note: Listings active as of July 31.

Photos provided by Shawn Johnson/Garth Dahl/Anthony Cardinal