Howard Lake

Built in 1950, this three-bedroom, one-bath house has 1,364 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, fireplace, remodeled bath, den, patio, fenced yard and a single tuck-under garage. Listed by Chuck Stuhr, Edina Realty, 763-439-1827.

St. Paul

Built in 1914, this two-bedroom, one-bath house located in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood has 1,199 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, formal dining room, screened porch, full unfinished basement, patio and one-car detached garage. Listed by Amanda Le, Keller Williams Realty Integrity Lakes, 612-594-2444.

Maplewood

Built in 1935, this two-bedroom, one-bath house has 684 square feet and features a new roof and gutters, two bedrooms on the main level, full basement with updated furnace and two-car detached garage. Listed by Corey McCracken, Re/Max Prodigy, 651-248-6366.

Note: Listings active as of Jan. 22.

Photos provided by Chuck Stuhr/Amanda Le/Corey McCracken