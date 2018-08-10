Columbia Heights

Built in 1907, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom house has 1,163 square feet and features bedrooms on the upper and main level, formal dining room, den, full unfinished basement, perennial gardens and one-car detached garage. Listed by Mimi Ryerse, Edina Realty, 612-280-8284.

Minneapolis

Built in 1935, this three-bedroom, one-bathroom house in the Holland neighborhood, has 1,266 square feet and features an upper level bedroom, formal dining room, hardwood floors, porch, full walkout basement and one-car detached garage. Listed by Kay Kanter, Coldwell Banker Burnet, 612-747-9702.

South St. Paul

Built in 1910, this three-bedroom, one-bathroom house has 1,450 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, sunroom, porch, full unfinished basement, shed and pad for garage. Listed by Danny Long, Re/Max Advantage Plus, 952-240-8821.

Note: Listings active as of Aug. 8.

Photos provided by Steve Goodwin, VHT/Kay Kanter/Danny Long