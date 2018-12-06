HOM Furniture said Thursday it expects to open its first store in Wausau, Wisc., sometime this spring or early summer, expanding its reach across the Upper Midwest. It will be the third store in Wisconsin for the Coon Rapids-based furniture company, which currently operates 15 stores in Minnesota, North and South Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin.

The new 110,000 sq. ft. location will inhabit a former Younkers Department store at the Wausau Mall, an anchor location that was shuttered in April by parent company Bon-Ton under bankruptcy. HOM purchased the space from owners S&B Detrick Limited Partnership

In a statement, HOM president and chief executive Rodney Johansen called the central Wisconsin community the “perfect location” and well within the company’s distribution network.

The company will open a new store in Brooklyn Center at the end of December, which will be its first new HOM Furniture location since opening in Little Canada in 2015.