BOCA RATON, Fla. — A few comic books from a stolen Batman collection worth $1.4 million have been recovered after an arrest in Arizona.
News station ABC-15 in Phoenix reports that police charged Phillip Weisbauer of Royal Palm Beach, Florida, with theft and trafficking in stolen property after he tried to sell four comic books. Those items alone are valued at nearly $100,000, part of a collection of nearly 450 comic books stolen from a storage unit in Boca Raton.
Their owner, Randy Lawrence, told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that someone broke into the unit through the ceiling. He discovered the theft on Jan. 8. Now he's hoping the rest of the collection can be recovered.
