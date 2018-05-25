Holy Family forward Garrett Pinoniemi, who will be a junior next season, has changed his college commitment from St. Cloud State to the Gophers.

Pinoniemi becomes the second player this week to switch from the Huskies to the Gophers, joining Blaine forward Bryce Brodzinski, who’ll be a senior next season.

Pinoniemi, 5-10 and 141 pounds, had 14 goals and 35 assists in 28 games as a sophomore this season for Holy Family. As a freshman for Delano in 2016-17, he had 12 goals and nine assists in 28 games. Pinoniemi was the seventh overall pick by the Lincoln Stars in the USHL futures draft in 2017.

Since Bob Motzko was hired as Gophers coach in late March, three players have changed their commitments to join the Gophers. The other is forward Ben Meyers, a former Delano standout who played for the USHL champion Fargo Force this season. Meyers originally gave a verbal commitment to Nebraska Omaha.